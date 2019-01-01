ñol

WVS Financial
(NASDAQ:WVFC)
14.66
-0.31[-2.07%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low14.66 - 14.66
52 Week High/Low14.65 - 16.79
Open / Close14.66 / -
Float / Outstanding1.3M / 1.9M
Vol / Avg.0K / 1.1K
Mkt Cap27.5M
P/E21.7
50d Avg. Price15.05
Div / Yield0.4/2.67%
Payout Ratio57.97
EPS0.19
Total Float1.3M

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC), Dividends

WVS Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash WVS Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.65%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

May 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

WVS Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next WVS Financial (WVFC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WVS Financial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on May 19, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own WVS Financial (WVFC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WVS Financial (WVFC). The last dividend payout was on May 19, 2022 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next WVS Financial (WVFC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WVS Financial (WVFC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on May 19, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)?
A

WVS Financial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for WVS Financial (WVFC) was $0.10 and was paid out next on May 19, 2022.

