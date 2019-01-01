WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$0.190
Quarterly Revenue
$1.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of WVS Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
WVS Financial Questions & Answers
When is WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) reporting earnings?
WVS Financial (WVFC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were WVS Financial’s (NASDAQ:WVFC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
