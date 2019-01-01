White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$-11.100
Quarterly Revenue
$348.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$348.9M
Earnings History
White Mountains Insurance Questions & Answers
When is White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM) reporting earnings?
White Mountains Insurance (WTM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM)?
The Actual EPS was $3.39, which beat the estimate of $1.51.
What were White Mountains Insurance’s (NYSE:WTM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $85.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
