QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Water Technologies International Inc is a US-based company. It has patent-pending products in water generation, air filtration, water filtration, and dehumidification. The company sells and distributes home and office Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG) and commercial units that produce drinking water, ranging from seven gallons to several thousands of gallons per day by extracting water from the air.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Water Tech Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Water Tech Intl (WTII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Water Tech Intl (OTCPK: WTII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Water Tech Intl's (WTII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Water Tech Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Water Tech Intl (WTII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Water Tech Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Water Tech Intl (WTII)?

A

The stock price for Water Tech Intl (OTCPK: WTII) is $0.0029 last updated Today at 4:28:55 PM.

Q

Does Water Tech Intl (WTII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Water Tech Intl.

Q

When is Water Tech Intl (OTCPK:WTII) reporting earnings?

A

Water Tech Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Water Tech Intl (WTII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Water Tech Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Water Tech Intl (WTII) operate in?

A

Water Tech Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.