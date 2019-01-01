Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wesbanco beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was down $8.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wesbanco's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.78 0.75 0.68 EPS Actual 0.82 0.70 1.03 1.06 Revenue Estimate 90.09M 114.71M 118.28M 124.21M Revenue Actual 110.33M 115.28M 115.86M 116.48M

