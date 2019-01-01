ñol

Wesbanco
(NASDAQ:WSBC)
33.54
0.09[0.27%]
Last update: 9:40AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low33.35 - 33.56
52 Week High/Low30.21 - 39.39
Open / Close33.52 / -
Float / Outstanding58.3M / 60.3M
Vol / Avg.3.9K / 255.9K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E10.59
50d Avg. Price33.57
Div / Yield1.36/4.07%
Payout Ratio42.09
EPS0.68
Total Float58.3M

Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wesbanco reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.700

Quarterly Revenue

$107.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$138.1M

Earnings Recap

Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wesbanco beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was down $8.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wesbanco's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.72 0.78 0.75 0.68
EPS Actual 0.82 0.70 1.03 1.06
Revenue Estimate 90.09M 114.71M 118.28M 124.21M
Revenue Actual 110.33M 115.28M 115.86M 116.48M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Wesbanco Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) reporting earnings?
A

Wesbanco (WSBC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.60, which missed the estimate of $0.61.

Q
What were Wesbanco’s (NASDAQ:WSBC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $72.1M, which missed the estimate of $73.9M.

