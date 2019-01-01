WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest Questions & Answers
The latest price target for WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting WOW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.04% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) was provided by Credit Suisse, and WideOpenWest maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WideOpenWest, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WideOpenWest was filed on December 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WideOpenWest (WOW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $19.00. The current price WideOpenWest (WOW) is trading at is $21.85, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
