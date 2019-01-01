WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WideOpenWest missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was down $111.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.51 which was followed by a 0.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WideOpenWest's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.16
|0.10
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|-0.26
|0.15
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|183.41M
|266.18M
|281.66M
|283.15M
|Revenue Actual
|178.30M
|267.70M
|287.30M
|286.30M
