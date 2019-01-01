ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Meiwu Technology Co
(NASDAQ:WNW)
0.6655
0.0044[0.67%]
At close: May 26
0.65
-0.0155[-2.33%]
PreMarket: 8:46AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.61 - 9.8
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding16.7M / 33M
Vol / Avg.- / 975.4K
Mkt Cap21.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.79
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float16.7M

Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Meiwu Technology Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.030

Quarterly Revenue

$12.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Meiwu Technology Co using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Meiwu Technology Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) reporting earnings?
A

Meiwu Technology Co (WNW) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Meiwu Technology Co’s (NASDAQ:WNW) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.