Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$12.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Meiwu Technology Co Questions & Answers
When is Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) reporting earnings?
Meiwu Technology Co (WNW) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Meiwu Technology Co’s (NASDAQ:WNW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
