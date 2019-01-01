ñol

Meiwu Technology Co
(NASDAQ:WNW)
0.5969
0.0119[2.03%]
At close: Jun 7
0.5969
00
After Hours: 7:05PM EDT
Day High/Low0.57 - 0.61
52 Week High/Low0.53 - 9.8
Open / Close0.57 / 0.59
Float / Outstanding16.7M / 33M
Vol / Avg.140.8K / 635K
Mkt Cap19.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float16.7M

Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Meiwu Technology Co

No Data

Meiwu Technology Co Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Meiwu Technology Co (WNW)?
A

There is no price target for Meiwu Technology Co

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Meiwu Technology Co (WNW)?
A

There is no analyst for Meiwu Technology Co

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Meiwu Technology Co (WNW)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Meiwu Technology Co

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Meiwu Technology Co (WNW) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Meiwu Technology Co

