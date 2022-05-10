RBC Capital Bumps Up George Weston Price Target By ~8%

- RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel raised the price target for George Weston Ltd WN WNGRF to C$179 from C$165 with an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst updated the model and valuation to reflect the actual Q1 share buyback at George Weston along with Q1 results.
- Nattel says that the constructive outlook on George Weston is predicated on a favorable outlook for >50%-owned Loblaw Companies Ltd L augmented by the application of a portion of proceeds from the sale of WN Foods via the NCIB over time.
- Price Action: WN shares are trading lower by 2.34% at C$155.12 on TSX on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsCanadaNewsPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings