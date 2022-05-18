QQQ
Desjardins Bumps Up George Weston Price Target By ~4%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 2:40 PM | 1 min read
  • Desjardins analyst Chris Li raised the price target for George Weston Ltd WN WNGRF to C$173 from C$167 with a Buy rating for the shares.
  • The analyst believes that an elevated and more consistent pace of share repurchases could be a catalyst for the holdco discount to narrow from the current 14% to 10% target.
  • According to Li, 14% is high considering GWL’s simplified corporate structure, with two high-quality assets. The main risk is if GWL acquires another business.
  • The analyst states that their relative preference for WN reflects a higher expected total return.
  • Price Action: WN shares are trading lower by 1.58% at C$151.82 on TSX on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaNewsPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings