Desjardins Bumps Up George Weston Price Target By ~4%

Desjardins analyst Chris Li raised the price target for George Weston Ltd WN WNGRF to C$173 from C$167 with a Buy rating for the shares.

According to Li, 14% is high considering GWL’s simplified corporate structure, with two high-quality assets. The main risk is if GWL acquires another business.

The analyst states that their relative preference for WN reflects a higher expected total return.

Price Action: WN shares are trading lower by 1.58% at C$151.82 on TSX on the last check Wednesday.

