George Weston (OTC:WNGRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$1.500
Quarterly Revenue
$9.8B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$12.4B
Earnings History
George Weston Questions & Answers
When is George Weston (OTCPK:WNGRF) reporting earnings?
George Weston (WNGRF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for George Weston (OTCPK:WNGRF)?
The Actual EPS was $1.34, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were George Weston’s (OTCPK:WNGRF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
