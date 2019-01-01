Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage
Western Asset Mortgage Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) was reported by B of A Securities on March 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting WMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) was provided by B of A Securities, and Western Asset Mortgage maintained their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Western Asset Mortgage, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Western Asset Mortgage was filed on March 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.00 to $2.00. The current price Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) is trading at is $1.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
