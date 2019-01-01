Williams Ind Servs (AMEX:WLMS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Williams Ind Servs (AMEX:WLMS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Williams Ind Servs missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $8.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 9.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Williams Ind Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.11 0.10 0.05 EPS Actual 0.03 0.03 0.11 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 75.21M 83.45M 83.18M 70.89M Revenue Actual 79.17M 73.35M 91.57M 60.85M

