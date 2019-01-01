Williams Ind Servs (AMEX:WLMS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Williams Ind Servs (AMEX:WLMS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Williams Ind Servs missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $8.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 9.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Williams Ind Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.11
|0.10
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.03
|0.11
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|75.21M
|83.45M
|83.18M
|70.89M
|Revenue Actual
|79.17M
|73.35M
|91.57M
|60.85M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Williams Ind Servs using advanced sorting and filters.
Williams Ind Servs Questions & Answers
Williams Ind Servs (WLMS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.06.
The Actual Revenue was $64.1M, which missed the estimate of $73.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.