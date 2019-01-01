ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Williams Ind Servs
(AMEX:WLMS)
1.5702
0.0002[0.01%]
At close: May 26
1.58
0.0098[0.62%]
PreMarket: 6:20PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.27 - 6.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding18M / 26.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 236K
Mkt Cap41.7M
P/E19.63
50d Avg. Price1.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.08
Total Float18M

Williams Ind Servs (AMEX:WLMS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Williams Ind Servs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.080

Quarterly Revenue

$69.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$69.6M

Earnings Recap

Williams Ind Servs (AMEX:WLMS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Williams Ind Servs missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $8.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 9.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Williams Ind Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.11 0.10 0.05
EPS Actual 0.03 0.03 0.11 -0.06
Revenue Estimate 75.21M 83.45M 83.18M 70.89M
Revenue Actual 79.17M 73.35M 91.57M 60.85M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Williams Ind Servs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Williams Ind Servs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Williams Ind Servs (AMEX:WLMS) reporting earnings?
A

Williams Ind Servs (WLMS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Williams Ind Servs (AMEX:WLMS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Q
What were Williams Ind Servs’s (AMEX:WLMS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $64.1M, which missed the estimate of $73.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.