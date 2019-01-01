QQQ
Range
115.22 - 120.25
Vol / Avg.
114.5K/290.9K
Div / Yield
0.08/0.07%
52 Wk
64.89 - 151.64
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
0.31
Open
116.4
P/E
4.44
EPS
7.02
Shares
20.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Encore Wire Corp is engaged in manufacturing electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The company's principal customers are wholesale electrical distributors, who sell building wire and a variety of other products to electrical contractors. Encore offers an electrical building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including tray cable, metal-clad, and armored cable.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.1706.910 3.7400
REV561.780M687.853M126.073M

Analyst Ratings

Encore Wire Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Encore Wire (WIRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Encore Wire's (WIRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Encore Wire (WIRE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on January 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WIRE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Encore Wire (WIRE)?

A

The stock price for Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) is $119.04 last updated Today at 4:57:39 PM.

Q

Does Encore Wire (WIRE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Encore Wire (WIRE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-31.

Q

When is Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) reporting earnings?

A

Encore Wire’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Encore Wire (WIRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Encore Wire.

Q

What sector and industry does Encore Wire (WIRE) operate in?

A

Encore Wire is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.