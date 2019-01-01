|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCEM: WIRX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Wireless Xcessories Group.
There is no analysis for Wireless Xcessories Group
The stock price for Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCEM: WIRX) is $0.001 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 13:57:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 22, 2010 to stockholders of record on March 18, 2010.
Wireless Xcessories Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Wireless Xcessories Group.
Wireless Xcessories Group is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.