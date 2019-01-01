QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Wireless Xcessories Group Inc is a supplier of accessories for wireless products, Bluetooth products, OEM products and pouches across the US and worldwide. Its typical customer is a multi-location dealer, master agent, franchiser, or distributor, located in Canada and the Caribbean. Its product line consists of more than 5,000 items covering over 200 different handsets. It sources, designs, creates and markets more than 30 category items.

Wireless Xcessories Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wireless Xcessories Group (WIRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCEM: WIRX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wireless Xcessories Group's (WIRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wireless Xcessories Group.

Q

What is the target price for Wireless Xcessories Group (WIRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wireless Xcessories Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Wireless Xcessories Group (WIRX)?

A

The stock price for Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCEM: WIRX) is $0.001 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 13:57:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wireless Xcessories Group (WIRX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 22, 2010 to stockholders of record on March 18, 2010.

Q

When is Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCEM:WIRX) reporting earnings?

A

Wireless Xcessories Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wireless Xcessories Group (WIRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wireless Xcessories Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Wireless Xcessories Group (WIRX) operate in?

A

Wireless Xcessories Group is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.