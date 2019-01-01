QQQ
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 1:34AM
Wirecard AG is a Germany-based provider of software solutions to the financial services industry. The firm's operations are organized in three segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management, which offers electronic payment processing services; Acquiring and Issuing, which issues credit cards and statements for payments and transactions; and Call Center and Communication Services, which offers relationship management services to corporate customers. The firm has operations in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wirecard Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wirecard (WRCDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wirecard (OTCEM: WRCDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wirecard's (WRCDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wirecard.

Q

What is the target price for Wirecard (WRCDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wirecard

Q

Current Stock Price for Wirecard (WRCDF)?

A

The stock price for Wirecard (OTCEM: WRCDF) is $0.0024 last updated Today at 4:21:15 PM.

Q

Does Wirecard (WRCDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wirecard.

Q

When is Wirecard (OTCEM:WRCDF) reporting earnings?

A

Wirecard does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wirecard (WRCDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wirecard.

Q

What sector and industry does Wirecard (WRCDF) operate in?

A

Wirecard is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.