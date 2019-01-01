Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), Dividends

Wingstop issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wingstop generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Wingstop. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on June 10, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Wingstop ($WING) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Wingstop (WING) shares by May 20, 2022
The next dividend for Wingstop (WING) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.17
Wingstop has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Wingstop (WING) was $0.17 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.