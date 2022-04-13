 Skip to main content

Winmark Hikes Dividend By 55%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 1:13pm   Comments
  • Winmark Corp (NASDAQ: WINABoard of Directors has approved an increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.70 per share, representing a 55% hike.
  • The cash dividend will be paid on June 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on the close of business on May 11, 2022. 
  • Winmark held $0.34 million in cash and equivalents as of March 26, 2022.
  • Price Action: WINA shares are trading lower by 0.10% at $215.79 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends Small Cap

