Winmark Hikes Dividend By 55%
- Winmark Corp (NASDAQ: WINA) Board of Directors has approved an increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.70 per share, representing a 55% hike.
- The cash dividend will be paid on June 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on the close of business on May 11, 2022.
- Winmark held $0.34 million in cash and equivalents as of March 26, 2022.
- Price Action: WINA shares are trading lower by 0.10% at $215.79 on the last check Wednesday.
