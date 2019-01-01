ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
G. Willi-Food Intl
(NASDAQ:WILC)
16.45
0.01[0.06%]
At close: May 26
18.56
2.1100[12.83%]
PreMarket: 9:03AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.36 - 23.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding3.5M / 13.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.1K
Mkt Cap228.1M
P/E20.11
50d Avg. Price18.1
Div / Yield1.79/10.87%
Payout Ratio208.67
EPS0.2
Total Float3.5M

G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ:WILC), Dividends

G. Willi-Food Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash G. Willi-Food Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.73%

Annual Dividend

$1.76

Last Dividend

Mar 28
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

G. Willi-Food Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next G. Willi-Food Intl (WILC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for G. Willi-Food Intl. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.44 on April 11, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own G. Willi-Food Intl (WILC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for G. Willi-Food Intl (WILC). The last dividend payout was on April 11, 2022 and was $0.44

Q
How much per share is the next G. Willi-Food Intl (WILC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for G. Willi-Food Intl (WILC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.44 on April 11, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ:WILC)?
A

G. Willi-Food Intl has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for G. Willi-Food Intl (WILC) was $0.44 and was paid out next on April 11, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.