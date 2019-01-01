(WIFI), Quotes and News Summary

Boingo Wireless Inc is a provider of wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It acquires long-term wireless rights at large venues like airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses; build high-quality wireless networks such as distributed antenna systems ("DAS"), Wi-Fi, and small cells at those venues; and monetize the wireless networks through several products and services. Boingo generates most of its revenue from distributed antenna systems ("DAS").