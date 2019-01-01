ñol

Winnebago Industries
(NYSE:WGO)
49.045
-0.005[-0.01%]
At close: May 26
49.05
0.0050[0.01%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low43.05 - 80.3
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding26.4M / 32.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 844.8K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E4.85
50d Avg. Price54.28
Div / Yield0.72/1.47%
Payout Ratio5.93
EPS2.75
Total Float26.4M

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), Dividends

Winnebago Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Winnebago Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.22%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

Apr 13

Next Dividend

Jun 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Winnebago Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Winnebago Industries (WGO) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Winnebago Industries (WGO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Winnebago Industries ($WGO) will be on June 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Winnebago Industries (WGO) shares by June 8, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Winnebago Industries (WGO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Winnebago Industries (WGO) will be on June 7, 2022 and will be $0.18

Q
What is the dividend yield for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)?
A

The most current yield for Winnebago Industries (WGO) is 1.36% and is payable next on June 29, 2022

