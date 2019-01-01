Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.420
Quarterly Revenue
$81.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$81.4M
Earnings History
Weyco Group Questions & Answers
When is Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) reporting earnings?
Weyco Group (WEYS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Weyco Group’s (NASDAQ:WEYS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $57.5M, which beat the estimate of $55.3M.
