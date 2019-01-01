ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Weyco Group
(NASDAQ:WEYS)
27.10
00
At close: May 26
27.10
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low20.58 - 29.24
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding5.8M / 9.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 17.8K
Mkt Cap261.1M
P/E11.29
50d Avg. Price25.67
Div / Yield0.96/3.54%
Payout Ratio40
EPS0.42
Total Float5.8M

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS), Dividends

Weyco Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Weyco Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.03%

Annual Dividend

$0.96

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Weyco Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Weyco Group (WEYS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Weyco Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.24 on June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Weyco Group (WEYS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Weyco Group ($WEYS) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Weyco Group (WEYS) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Weyco Group (WEYS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Weyco Group (WEYS) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.24

Q
What is the dividend yield for Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)?
A

Weyco Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Weyco Group (WEYS) was $0.24 and was paid out next on June 30, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.