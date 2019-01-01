Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Weyco Group
Weyco Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Weyco Group (NASDAQ: WEYS) was reported by B. Riley Securities on August 1, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting WEYS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Weyco Group (NASDAQ: WEYS) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Weyco Group downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Weyco Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Weyco Group was filed on August 1, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 1, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Weyco Group (WEYS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Weyco Group (WEYS) is trading at is $29.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.