ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
WD-40
(NASDAQ:WDFC)
183.77
00
At close: May 26
183.77
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low170.01 - 279.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.3M / 13.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 99.1K
Mkt Cap2.5B
P/E37.66
50d Avg. Price184.69
Div / Yield3.12/1.70%
Payout Ratio60.25
EPS1.41
Total Float8.3M

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

WD-40 reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 7

EPS

$1.410

Quarterly Revenue

$130M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$130M

Earnings Recap

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WD-40 beat estimated earnings by 7.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.25, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $10.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.62, which was followed by a 8.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WD-40's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.23 1.15 1.32 1.03
EPS Actual 0.61 1.52 1.24 1.72
Revenue Estimate 117.47M 108.33M 114.33M 106.85M
Revenue Actual 115.24M 136.41M 111.91M 124.56M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of WD-40 using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

WD-40 Questions & Answers

Q
When is WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) reporting earnings?
A

WD-40 (WDFC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 6, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 7, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Q
What were WD-40’s (NASDAQ:WDFC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $98.2M, which missed the estimate of $99.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.