WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
Earnings Recap
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WD-40 beat estimated earnings by 7.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.25, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $10.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.62, which was followed by a 8.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WD-40's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.23
|1.15
|1.32
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|1.52
|1.24
|1.72
|Revenue Estimate
|117.47M
|108.33M
|114.33M
|106.85M
|Revenue Actual
|115.24M
|136.41M
|111.91M
|124.56M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of WD-40 using advanced sorting and filters.
WD-40 Questions & Answers
WD-40 (WDFC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 6, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 7, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.91.
The Actual Revenue was $98.2M, which missed the estimate of $99.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.