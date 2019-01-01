ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Western Digital
(NASDAQ:WDC)
60.68
00
At close: May 26
60.68
00
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low43.85 - 78.19
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding280.5M / 313.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 4M
Mkt Cap19B
P/E10.46
50d Avg. Price52.77
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float280.5M

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Western Digital reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$1.650

Quarterly Revenue

$4.4B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.4B

Earnings Recap

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Western Digital beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.41.

Revenue was up $244.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 7.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Western Digital's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.87 2.10 1.49 0.68
EPS Actual 2.30 2.49 2.16 1.02
Revenue Estimate 4.25B 4.33B 4.53B 3.97B
Revenue Actual 4.83B 5.05B 4.92B 4.14B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Western Digital management provided guidance for Q4 2022, expecting earnings between $1.6 and $1.9 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Western Digital using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Western Digital Questions & Answers

Q
When is Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) reporting earnings?
A

Western Digital (WDC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.93, which beat the estimate of $2.81.

Q
What were Western Digital’s (NASDAQ:WDC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.8B, which beat the estimate of $4.8B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.