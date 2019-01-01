Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Walker & Dunlop beat estimated earnings by 14.59%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.85.

Revenue was up $95.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Walker & Dunlop's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.30 2.04 2.04 1.94 EPS Actual 2.42 2.21 1.73 1.79 Revenue Estimate 352.05M 305.57M 272.97M 248.50M Revenue Actual 407.19M 346.29M 281.41M 224.29M

