Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc a bank holding company. It offers services such as checking accounts, savings, business loans, online banking, mobile banking, and overdraft protection among others. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCQX: WAYN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wayne Savings Bancshares's (WAYN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wayne Savings Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wayne Savings Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN)?

A

The stock price for Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCQX: WAYN) is $28.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:18:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022.

Q

When is Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCQX:WAYN) reporting earnings?

A

Wayne Savings Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wayne Savings Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN) operate in?

A

Wayne Savings Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.