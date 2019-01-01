|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCQX: WAYN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Wayne Savings Bancshares.
There is no analysis for Wayne Savings Bancshares
The stock price for Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCQX: WAYN) is $28.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:18:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022.
Wayne Savings Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Wayne Savings Bancshares.
Wayne Savings Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.