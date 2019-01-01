ñol

Wayne Savings Bancshares
(OTCQX:WAYN)
27.25
9.53[53.78%]
At close: May 26
26.95
-0.3000[-1.10%]
After Hours: 9:27AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low24.8 - 29.9
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.1M / 2.4M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 5.8K
Mkt Cap64.6M
P/E8.71
50d Avg. Price28.21
Div / Yield0.92/3.38%
Payout Ratio26.84
EPS0.87
Total Float-

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTC:WAYN), Dividends

Wayne Savings Bancshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wayne Savings Bancshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.34%

Annual Dividend

$0.92

Last Dividend

Apr 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wayne Savings Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wayne Savings Bancshares. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on May 4, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN). The last dividend payout was on May 4, 2022 and was $0.23

Q
How much per share is the next Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on May 4, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCQX:WAYN)?
A

Wayne Savings Bancshares has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN) was $0.23 and was paid out next on May 4, 2022.

