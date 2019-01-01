ñol

Wayne Savings Bancshares
(OTCQX:WAYN)
27.25
9.53[53.78%]
At close: May 26
26.95
-0.3000[-1.10%]
After Hours: 9:27AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low24.8 - 29.9
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.1M / 2.4M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 5.8K
Mkt Cap64.6M
P/E8.71
50d Avg. Price28.21
Div / Yield0.92/3.38%
Payout Ratio26.84
EPS0.87
Total Float-

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTC:WAYN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wayne Savings Bancshares reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$5.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Wayne Savings Bancshares using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Wayne Savings Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCQX:WAYN) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Wayne Savings Bancshares

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCQX:WAYN)?
A

There are no earnings for Wayne Savings Bancshares

Q
What were Wayne Savings Bancshares’s (OTCQX:WAYN) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Wayne Savings Bancshares

