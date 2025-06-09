June 9, 2025 8:34 AM 2 min read

E.l.f. Beauty, Amazon, Jefferies Financial And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin Simpson, CIO of Capital Wealth Planning, said e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF reported a 28% surge in full-year sales, also recording growth for 25 straight quarters.

Supporting his view, Truist Securities analyst Bill Chappell maintained e.l.f. Beauty with a Buy and raised the price target from $125 to $130, while Baird analyst Joel Beatty maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $110 to $145 on Friday.

Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he likes Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN. The stock is breaking out here at $211 and there is no resistance until $240, he added.

Supporting his view, Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating on Amazon.com with a price target of $248 on Friday.

Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, said Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF has a very low valuation.

Lending support to his choice, Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro, on May 15, maintained Jefferies Financial with a Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $62.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, Chief Executive Officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, named Ventas, Inc. VTR, a REIT, as her final trade, which has a 3% yield.

On the earnings front, Ventas, on April 30, posted better-than-expected results for the first quarter.

Price Action:

  • Amazon shares gained 2.7% to close at $213.57 on Friday.
  • Jefferies Financial rose 2.7% to close at $52.41 on Friday.
  • e.l.f. Beauty gained 1.6% to settle at $117.66 during the session.
  • Ventas shares rose 0.5% to settle at $63.64.

Overview
