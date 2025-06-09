E.l.f. Beauty, Amazon, Jefferies Financial And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin Simpson, CIO of Capital Wealth Planning, said e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF reported a 28% surge in full-year sales, also recording growth for 25 straight quarters.

Supporting his view, Truist Securities analyst Bill Chappell maintained e.l.f. Beauty with a Buy and raised the price target from $125 to $130, while Baird analyst Joel Beatty maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $110 to $145 on Friday.

Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he likes Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN. The stock is breaking out here at $211 and there is no resistance until $240, he added.

Supporting his view, Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating on Amazon.com with a price target of $248 on Friday.

Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, said Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF has a very low valuation.

Lending support to his choice, Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro, on May 15, maintained Jefferies Financial with a Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $62.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, Chief Executive Officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, named Ventas, Inc. VTR, a REIT, as her final trade, which has a 3% yield.

On the earnings front, Ventas, on April 30, posted better-than-expected results for the first quarter.

Price Action:

Amazon shares gained 2.7% to close at $213.57 on Friday.

Jefferies Financial rose 2.7% to close at $52.41 on Friday.

e.l.f. Beauty gained 1.6% to settle at $117.66 during the session.

Ventas shares rose 0.5% to settle at $63.64.

