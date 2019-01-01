Vtex (NYSE:VTEX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$34.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$34.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vtex using advanced sorting and filters.
Vtex Questions & Answers
When is Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) reporting earnings?
Vtex (VTEX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Vtex’s (NYSE:VTEX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $30.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.