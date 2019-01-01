ñol

Vertiv Holdings
(NYSE:VRT)
11.44
0.58[5.34%]
At close: May 27
11.44
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low10.99 - 11.51
52 Week High/Low9.59 - 28.8
Open / Close11.07 / 11.44
Float / Outstanding302.9M / 376.7M
Vol / Avg.5.8M / 5M
Mkt Cap4.3B
P/E1144
50d Avg. Price12.33
Div / Yield0.01/0.09%
Payout Ratio100
EPS0.02
Total Float302.9M

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), Dividends

Vertiv Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Vertiv Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.04%

Annual Dividend

$0.01

Last Dividend

Dec 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Vertiv Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Vertiv Holdings (VRT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vertiv Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on December 16, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own Vertiv Holdings (VRT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vertiv Holdings (VRT). The last dividend payout was on December 16, 2021 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Vertiv Holdings (VRT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vertiv Holdings (VRT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on December 16, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT)?
A

Vertiv Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Vertiv Holdings (VRT) was $0.01 and was paid out next on December 16, 2021.

