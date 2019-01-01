Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viridian Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 9.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.98 versus an estimate of $-1.08.

Revenue was down $1.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 5.46% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.