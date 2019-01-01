ñol

Verrica Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:VRCA)
2.00
0.045[2.30%]
At close: May 27
2.02
0.0200[1.00%]
After Hours: 7:50PM EDT
Day High/Low1.95 - 2.2
52 Week High/Low1.8 - 14.79
Open / Close2.2 / 2
Float / Outstanding12.8M / 27.5M
Vol / Avg.916.6K / 278.2K
Mkt Cap55M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.96
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.31
Total Float12.8M

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Verrica Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$-0.250

Quarterly Revenue

$431K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$431K

Earnings Recap

 

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 46.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.47.

Revenue was down $11.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.86% drop in the share price the next day.

 

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Verrica Pharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) reporting earnings?
A

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.27, which missed the estimate of $-0.25.

Q
What were Verrica Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:VRCA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

