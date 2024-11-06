This Super Micro Computer Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday (CORRECTED)

Editor's Note: The headline has been corrected to indicate recent downgrades.

Keybanc analyst Steve Barger downgraded the rating for Myers Industries, Inc. MYE from Overweight to Sector Weight. Myers shares closed at $11.39 on Tuesday.

TD Cowen analyst Vivien Azer downgraded the rating for Brown-Forman Corporation BF from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $50 to $48. Brown-Forman shares closed at $43.74 on Tuesday.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee downgraded Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI from Neutral to Underweight and slashed the price target from $50 to $23. Super Micro Computer shares closed at $27.70 on Tuesday.

B of A Securities analyst Kevin Fischbeck downgraded Ardent Health Partners, Inc. ARDT from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $22 to $19. Ardent Health Partners shares closed at $18.05 on Tuesday.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Oren Livnat downgraded the rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA from Buy to Neutral. Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.7975 on Tuesday.

