Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) was reported by RBC Capital on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting VRCA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 100.00% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) was provided by RBC Capital, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals downgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $16.00 to $4.00. The current price Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) is trading at is $2.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
