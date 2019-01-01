VMware (NYSE:VMW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
VMware (NYSE:VMW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
VMware missed estimated earnings by 18.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.57.
Revenue was up $94.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at VMware's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.97
|1.54
|1.64
|1.73
|EPS Actual
|2.02
|1.72
|1.75
|1.76
|Revenue Estimate
|3.52B
|3.12B
|3.10B
|2.98B
|Revenue Actual
|3.53B
|3.19B
|3.14B
|2.99B
Earnings History
VMware (VMW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.95.
The Actual Revenue was $1.7B, which beat the estimate of $1.7B.
