VMware
(NYSE:VMW)
129.26
4.90[3.94%]
At close: May 27
129.90
0.6400[0.50%]
After Hours: 7:54PM EDT
Day High/Low124.08 - 130.67
52 Week High/Low91.53 - 167.83
Open / Close124.11 / 129.26
Float / Outstanding390M / 421.1M
Vol / Avg.5.8M / 2M
Mkt Cap54.4B
P/E29.99
50d Avg. Price110.33
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.39
Total Float390M

VMware (NYSE:VMW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

VMware reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$1.280

Quarterly Revenue

$3.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$3.5B

Earnings Recap

 

VMware (NYSE:VMW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VMware missed estimated earnings by 18.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.57.

Revenue was up $94.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VMware's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 1.97 1.54 1.64 1.73
EPS Actual 2.02 1.72 1.75 1.76
Revenue Estimate 3.52B 3.12B 3.10B 2.98B
Revenue Actual 3.53B 3.19B 3.14B 2.99B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

VMware Questions & Answers

Q
When is VMware (NYSE:VMW) reporting earnings?
A

VMware (VMW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for VMware (NYSE:VMW)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Q
What were VMware’s (NYSE:VMW) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.7B, which beat the estimate of $1.7B.

