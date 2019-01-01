ñol

Vulcan Materials
(NYSE:VMC)
169.71
5.43[3.31%]
At close: May 27
171.07
1.3600[0.80%]
After Hours: 7:56PM EDT
Day High/Low165.77 - 169.74
52 Week High/Low156.53 - 213.65
Open / Close165.77 / 169.71
Float / Outstanding118M / 132.9M
Vol / Avg.461.9K / 797.9K
Mkt Cap22.6B
P/E37.38
50d Avg. Price174.06
Div / Yield1.6/0.94%
Payout Ratio33.26
EPS0.69
Total Float118M

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), Dividends

Vulcan Materials issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Vulcan Materials generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.97%

Annual Dividend

$1.6

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Vulcan Materials Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Vulcan Materials (VMC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vulcan Materials. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Vulcan Materials (VMC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Vulcan Materials ($VMC) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Vulcan Materials (VMC) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Vulcan Materials (VMC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Vulcan Materials (VMC) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.40

Q
What is the dividend yield for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)?
A

Vulcan Materials has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Vulcan Materials (VMC) was $0.40 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.

