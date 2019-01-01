Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vulcan Materials
The latest price target for Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $224.00 expecting VMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.99% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Vulcan Materials maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vulcan Materials, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vulcan Materials was filed on April 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vulcan Materials (VMC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $232.00 to $224.00. The current price Vulcan Materials (VMC) is trading at is $169.71, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
