Volvo (OTC:VLVLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Volvo
Volvo Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Volvo (OTCPK: VLVLY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 2, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VLVLY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Volvo (OTCPK: VLVLY) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Volvo initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Volvo, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Volvo was filed on April 2, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 2, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Volvo (VLVLY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Volvo (VLVLY) is trading at is $18.23, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.