QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.82 - 12.82
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/11.4K
Div / Yield
0.72/5.77%
52 Wk
11.99 - 39.6
Mkt Cap
13.4B
Payout Ratio
57.14
Open
12.82
P/E
10.42
EPS
0
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 2:30PM
Benzinga - Dec 31, 2021, 5:44AM
Vivendi's transformation into a pure-play media firm was completed in 2014, but recent acquisitions and the spinout of Universal Music Group have again changed the firm. The company now operates multiple divisions with one very large core segment: Canal+, a leading producer and distributor of film and TV content in France, produces over 80% of revenue. It also owns Havas, the world's sixth-largest ad agency holding company; Editis, a French-language book publisher; Gameloft, a mobile game publisher; and minority stakes in multiple companies in Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vivendi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vivendi (VIVEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vivendi (OTCPK: VIVEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vivendi's (VIVEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vivendi.

Q

What is the target price for Vivendi (VIVEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vivendi

Q

Current Stock Price for Vivendi (VIVEF)?

A

The stock price for Vivendi (OTCPK: VIVEF) is $12.8225 last updated Today at 3:11:55 PM.

Q

Does Vivendi (VIVEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vivendi.

Q

When is Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF) reporting earnings?

A

Vivendi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vivendi (VIVEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vivendi.

Q

What sector and industry does Vivendi (VIVEF) operate in?

A

Vivendi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.