Former Sony PlayStation Executive Floats $225M Gaming SPAC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 5:44am   Comments
  • Jack Tretton, the former CEO of Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) Sony Computer Entertainment America, led a $225 million special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) pursuing a deal in the video game industry.
  • Tretton is known for making the PlayStation a popular gaming console.
  • Tretton is now the CEO of PowerUp Acquisition Corp.
  • PowerUp looks to acquire a company in the interactive media space that focuses on video games but is open to choosing a company in any industry. 
  • Bruce Hack serves as PowerUp's Executive Chairman. Hack was a director then chairman of Technicolor SA from 2010 to 2019. Hack has held the roles of Vivendi SE (OTC: VIVEF) (OTC: VIVHY), Vivendi Games' CEO, and Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) Vice Chairman.
  • Price Action: SONY shares traded lower by 0.39% at $125.43 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

