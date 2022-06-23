Visium Technologies Expects To Augment And Complement Existing Cybersecurity Solutions

It is undeniable that the world is in the digital age — a period where information can be accessed via computing technology.

Technology is moving at a rapid pace, and people are eager to embrace it. In 2021 the number of smartphone users exceeded 6 billion. More than 5 billion people use the internet and 4.65 billion are on social media. All these categories have grown by more than 10% since 2018 and are expected to continue rising in the years to come.

While more devices are connected to the internet and the majority of financial services are managed online, there are risks associated with having personal and financial information accessible to hackers. According to a report by Identity Theft Resource, there were 1,862 data breaches in 2021, surpassing the previous record of 1,506 of 2017. Data breaches jumped 68% last year to reach a record high. Data exfiltration and ransomware attacks continue to be a growing challenge for security analysts.

Cybercrime is arguably one of the major threats to every company and organization in the world, and according to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, cyber attacks are mankind’s No. 1 common problem.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has likely reinforced the pressing need to strengthen cyber defense both within organizations and at a national level. Some days ago, a group of Russian hackers calling itself Killnet claimed responsibility for targeted attacks on several German authorities and ministries, including Germany’s cybercrime agency the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).

Solutions For The Current Cyber Tension?

In the middle of the ongoing cyber anarchy, the cybersecurity firm Visium Technologies Inc. VISM wants to disrupt the cybersecurity industry by bringing innovative solutions that can pinpoint cyber threats in real time and provide root cause analysis to quickly determine where an attack originated.

Arguably one of the most challenging issues faced by cyber analysts is time – reducing the time from data breach to detection. Modern cyber attackers have become advanced in their capabilities and swift in exploiting cyberdefense weaknesses. Cybersecurity analysts must be vigilant, monitoring every point in the network infrastructure to keep up with the pace of hackers probing an enterprise’s cybersecurity defenses.

That’s where Visium reports that it kicks in to assist cybersecurity analysts transform raw data into meaningful and actionable information in real time that can be used in cyber defense. Visium maintains that its main product TruContext, powered by MITRE Corporation’s Cygraph, makes it easy to visualize the posture of the network in real time, before and throughout an attack.

The company partners with some of the leading organizations in the cybersecurity space, including Datadog Inc. DDOG, Splunk Inc. SPLK and Tenable Inc. TENB.The partners’ customers can become Visium’s through these partnerships because TruContext is complementary and a demonstrable enhancement to their cyberdefense solutions.

Partners such as Splunk have made a name in the industry and have a huge customer base. Currently, Visium can leverage the sales organizations of its partners’ to reach customers.

Will companies like Visium and its partners succeed in beating back hackers worldwide? As innovation continues to grow on the offensive side of cybersecurity, players like Visium are positioned to shore up defenses for companies and consumers everywhere.

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.