Vicor
(NASDAQ:VICR)
68.75
3.35[5.12%]
At close: May 27
68.75
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low66.02 - 69.45
52 Week High/Low52.71 - 164.76
Open / Close66.02 / 68.75
Float / Outstanding23.1M / 44M
Vol / Avg.228.5K / 416.7K
Mkt Cap3B
P/E66.75
50d Avg. Price63.76
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.11
Total Float23.1M

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), Dividends

Vicor issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Vicor generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 9, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Vicor Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Vicor (VICR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vicor. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on August 31, 2011.

Q
What date did I need to own Vicor (VICR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vicor (VICR). The last dividend payout was on August 31, 2011 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Vicor (VICR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vicor (VICR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on August 31, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)?
A

Vicor has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Vicor (VICR) was $0.15 and was paid out next on August 31, 2011.

