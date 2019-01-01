ñol

Venus Concept
(NASDAQ:VERO)
0.7337
0.0185[2.59%]
At close: Jun 7
0.70
-0.0337[-4.59%]
After Hours: 4:13PM EDT
Day High/Low0.7 - 0.76
52 Week High/Low0.62 - 3.37
Open / Close0.7 / 0.73
Float / Outstanding32.9M / 64M
Vol / Avg.166K / 215.4K
Mkt Cap47M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.13
Total Float32.9M

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Venus Concept

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Venus Concept Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Venus Concept (VERO)?
A

The latest price target for Venus Concept (NASDAQ: VERO) was reported by Stifel on December 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting VERO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 240.74% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Venus Concept (VERO)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Venus Concept (NASDAQ: VERO) was provided by Stifel, and Venus Concept initiated their hold rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Venus Concept (VERO)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Venus Concept, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Venus Concept was filed on December 9, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 9, 2021.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Venus Concept (VERO) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Venus Concept (VERO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.50. The current price Venus Concept (VERO) is trading at is $0.73, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

