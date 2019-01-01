ñol

Venus Concept
(NASDAQ:VERO)
0.7637
0.0435[6.04%]
At close: May 27
0.7637
00
After Hours: 7:04PM EDT
Day High/Low0.68 - 0.8
52 Week High/Low0.62 - 3.37
Open / Close0.73 / 0.76
Float / Outstanding32.9M / 64M
Vol / Avg.226.7K / 207.9K
Mkt Cap48.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.13
Total Float32.9M

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Venus Concept reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$26.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$26.4M

Earnings Recap

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Venus Concept missed estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $3.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Venus Concept's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.12 -0.12 -0.15
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.18 -0.04 -0.17
Revenue Estimate 31.88M 26.43M 24.26M 21.30M
Revenue Actual 32.63M 24.56M 25.83M 22.60M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Venus Concept Questions & Answers

Q
When is Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) reporting earnings?
A

Venus Concept (VERO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.02, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Venus Concept’s (NASDAQ:VERO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $26.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.