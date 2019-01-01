Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Venus Concept missed estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $3.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Venus Concept's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.12 -0.12 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.18 -0.04 -0.17 Revenue Estimate 31.88M 26.43M 24.26M 21.30M Revenue Actual 32.63M 24.56M 25.83M 22.60M

