Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$2.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.9M
Earnings History
Energy Fuels Questions & Answers
When is Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) reporting earnings?
Energy Fuels (UUUU) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Energy Fuels’s (AMEX:UUUU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $394K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
