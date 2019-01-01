Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Energy Fuels (AMEX: UUUU) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.75 expecting UUUU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.40% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Energy Fuels (AMEX: UUUU) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Energy Fuels maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Energy Fuels, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Energy Fuels was filed on March 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Energy Fuels (UUUU) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.50 to $9.75. The current price Energy Fuels (UUUU) is trading at is $6.57, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
